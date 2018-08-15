Main Street U.S.A. performs each day at Nuart

A free vaudeville performance of "Singing through the Decades" is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p .m., Monday through Friday, at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot.

The Disney animation, "Steamboat Willie," greets visitors as they enter the theater. The performance includes an Abbott and Costello comedy sketch and songs through the decades—from the Roaring 20s through the 1980s. The performance lasts about 30 minutes and it is free.

The singers are Porter Williams, Amy Elkins, Avery Brown and Sydney Saline. Sebastian Rodriguez plays Abbott; Jacob Jenneiahn plays Costello. The announcer is Hunter Elliott.

