Main Street U.S.A. performs each day at Nuart

'Singing through the Decades' are Porter Williams, Amy Elkins, Avery Brown and Sydney Saline. These talented young people perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Nuart Theater. On Saturday, they walk through the Broadway Market in downtown Broadway, singing. The daily performance is free. Walk into the theater for a refreshing respite. Porter Williams and Amy Elkins performed an Elvis Presley hit from the 50s at the free Mainstreet, U.S.A., performance that takes place each Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nuart Theater in Blackfoot. Avery Brown sang 'Baltimore' from the hit, 'Hairspray,' at the Nuart Theater as part of the free Mainstreet, U.S.A., performance that takes place Monday through Friday at the Nuart Theater in Blackfoot. Sydney Saline sings as part of the Main Street U.S.A. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Nuart Theater in Blackfoot. Walk in; the performance is free.
LESLIE MIELKE
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

A free vaudeville performance of "Singing through the Decades" is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p .m., Monday through Friday, at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot.
The Disney animation, "Steamboat Willie," greets visitors as they enter the theater. The performance includes an Abbott and Costello comedy sketch and songs through the decades—from the Roaring 20s through the 1980s. The performance lasts about 30 minutes and it is free.
The singers are Porter Williams, Amy Elkins, Avery Brown and Sydney Saline. Sebastian Rodriguez plays Abbott; Jacob Jenneiahn plays Costello. The announcer is Hunter Elliott.
