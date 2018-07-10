Maker fair on Saturday

The Blackfoot Maker's Market will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1800 E. Airport Road. The market will be held on the grass lawn next to the Oakridge Chevron station, at the intersection of Hwy 91 and E. Airport Road on the northern end of Blackfoot. Local vendors will be present selling their own handcrafts.

The event is sponsored by Oakridge Chavron and by Paisley Cakes, which leases space next to the convenience store inside the gas station building.

"We have 16 vendors signed up and maybe will have some more (by Saturday)," Michael Workman said. Workman runs Paisley Cakes along with his cake-decorating wife Lanae. The Workmans have been doing the organizing for the market.

"We started planning this months ago and the market this weekend is the second this summer," Workman explained. "Our first was in June, here on the grass next to the parking lot. We had over a thousand people show up. The whole parking lot was full."

There will be one more market this summer, on August 11, again from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

