Man attacks police with music stand

The Pocatello Police Department arrested Scott Haddon, 38, on Saturday evening after an incident at the Portneuf Medical Center and charged him with two counts of assault on a police officer.

Haddon had just been released from the medical center around 6:45 p.m. when he allegedly grabbed a music stand near the main entrance to the hospital and began to swing it at the staff. Hospital security called law enforcement to contain the situation.

The Pocatello police confronted Haddon after he had exited the hospital doors. Haddon allegedly swung the music stand at the officers and then picked up rocks and threatened to throw them.

Law enforcement personnel then used a Tazer on Haddon in order to take him into custody. He was medically cleared at the medical center emergency room and subsequently booked into the Bannock County Jail. No one was injured by Haddon during the altercation.

Pocatello police have said they do not know what caused Haddon to try to attack the medical center staff or the police officers who responded to the scene. No one other than Haddon was injured during the incident.

Haddon, who lives in Pocatello, was held on a $10,020 bond after being booked. He later posted bond and was released.

He has an arraignment set for Nov. 13. If convicted he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.