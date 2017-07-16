Marine receives new home in Fort Hall from Homes for Our Troops

The national organization Homes for Our Troops turned over the keys to a new home to Marine Cpl. Phillip Baldwin on Saturday in Fort Hall.

Baldwin comes from a military family. His mom is a Navy and Air Force veteran. Both his brothers, Bruce and Alan, are Marines.

He joined the Marines Baldwin one week after he graduated from high school. was stationed in Okinawa and then served in Afghanistan with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines.

On June 18, 2011, Baldwin was on his first deployment when he lost both legs and sustained injury to his left hand and right hip in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

