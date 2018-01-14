Martin Luther King Jr. is usually remembered for three things today – his role in the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s, his famous 1963 speech, “I have dream,” and his murder on April 4, 1968.

The third Monday of January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A movement to create this holiday began immediately after King’s death. The first federal legislation for this purpose was introduced in the U. S. House of Representatives on April 8, 1968, just four days after King was shot in Memphis.

The January date was chosen because King’s birthday was Jan. 15. It took 11 years before such legislation came to a vote in Congress, with early support from the Congressional Black Caucus, labor unions and civil rights organizations.

The federal legislation in 1979 failed to pass by just five votes even though the Democratic Party controlled Congress that year. The creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day had to wait until 1983 when the Republican Party controlled both houses of Congress. It was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. The first official observance of the federal holiday was in 1986, where banks and most offices of the federal government were closed.

The creation of a federal holiday does not automatically make it one at the state level. Only a state government can create a holiday at the state, county or local levels. In 1986, 27 states had holidays to commemorate King’s life and work, but the new holiday was controversial in other places. Several states in the South, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina and Virginia, held a Robert E. Lee Day instead.

Other states like Utah, Idaho and New Hampshire opposed a holiday to honor just one person in the fight for civil rights and racial equality. In 1986, Utah created Civil Rights Day on the same day as the federal holiday. New Hampshire created their own Civil Rights Day in 1991. Idaho compromised and created “Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Idaho Human Rights Day” in 1990. By 2000, all states had created a January holiday to honor King. States that originally dissented on the name had either renamed their holiday after King or had added his name to a pre-existing holiday name.

Local museums in Fort Hall, Pocatello and Idaho Falls are also closed, but the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot is open.

Entry to all national parks and national monuments is free for the holiday. The access road into Craters of the Moon National Monument as well as many roads at Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are closed for the winter, but the museum at Golden Spike National Monument is open all day. The museum at Hill Air Force Base near Layton is also open.

Idaho State University is holding a march in honor of the holiday at 1 p.m. beginning at Holt Arena.