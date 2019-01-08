Maurice and Marcel Gentillon to celebrate their 90th birthdays

Maurice and Marcel Gentillon will celebrate their 90th birthdays from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Firth State Center in Basalt of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 823 N. 675 E. in Basalt. Friends and family are invited to attend. Friends and family are welcome.
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Blackfoot, ID

