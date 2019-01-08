Maurice and Marcel Gentillon to celebrate their 90th birthdays

Maurice and Marcel Gentillon are turning 90 on Tuesday, Jan. 15. To celebrate this milestone, a party is planned in their honor from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Latter Day Saints Firth Stake Center, 823 N. 675 E. in Basalt.

"Friends and invited to join family members to celebrate these two men," daughter Carey Leavitt said.

It wasn't that many years ago when Marcel, whose nickname is Mac, found out he was the second baby out of the womb.

"I pushed him out," Marcel said.

The twins are the youngest of six boys.

"When twins were born, our mother said, 'That's it," Maurice said. "She never did get her girl."

Their parents were Cyprian and Marge Gentillon. Both were from France. Their older brothers were Octave, Boyd, Cyprian (Cyp) and Roland.