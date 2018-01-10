Mayor Give State of City Address

City of Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll gave his first State of the City address at the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday, January 10. The mayor outlined the accomplishments of the city government by department for 2017. He also reviewed ongoing projects and gave some outlooks for the upcoming year where appropriate. In addition, he discussed how he is working on both the city's budgeting and maintenance planning.

Blackfoot improved physical infrastructure for both the airport and the city's streets in 2017. The airport repaved the long parallel taxiway next to the runway as well as some of the other shorter taxiways. In additional, eleven blocks of streets were rebuilt between Sexton and Bridge Streets. Several block of North Broadway downtown were made into a one-way street.

The city's waste water treatment plant installed new equipment and rebuilt existing facilities. An old clarifier was rehabilitated and a new one installed. Also, plant personnel are currently working the digester.

Blackfoot is growing. The Planning department issued permits for fifteen new houses and two new businesses. There are also new subdivisions being planned.

One project that started in 2017 is the new pedestrian-crossing signal for the intersection of Pacific Street and State Route 91. This crosswalk connects downtown to the Idaho Potato Museum. Because the road is crowned, the current crosswalk LED-flasher is not always visible to cars in all lanes of traffic. This lack of visibility has led to some near-accidents in the pedestrian crossing. Both the Idaho Transportation Department and the city provided funding for the new crosswalk system, which is known as a High-Intensity Activated crossWalK or HAWK signal. The traffic signs posted this week on Route 91 in downtown are for this ongoing project.

Another project is the extension of the water main to Country Ave. Work started on the water main in 2017 and is now suspended for the Winter. Installation will finish in the Spring.

Projects completed in 2017 include the city's new dog park, built with $15,000 of grant money with an additional $9,000 provided by the Blackfoot Police Department. The city also seal-coated four and a half miles of the greenbelt walkway.

During 2017, the BPD was very active. They received over 10,000 calls. Approximately 8300 of those resulted in a police action or intervention of some type. The BPD has added a new K-9 officer named Ryder. Ryder is trained in both apprehension and drug detection.

The Mayor devoted a significant portion of his talk to the state of the city's swimming pool. He presented Blackfoot's options for the pool to the City Council on January 2. Those options included everything from closing the facility to a third bond attempt for funding.

The pool facility is currently being assessed by engineers. This is to determine its exact condition, needed repairs, and future maintenance requirements. Once the assessment is finished, the Mayor plans to make his recommendations at the City Council meeting on February 6.

The pool is 45 years old and has never been subject to a preventative maintenance schedule. This is one of the underlying problems of the pool. If the pool is not closed, the Mayor wants the pool to adopt a regular building maintenance schedule. This should prevent the current repetition of emergency repairs from recurring in the future.

In the short term, repairs are ongoing at the pool. The engineering assessment discovered that the hangers at the pool are in very bad shape. On Thursday, January 11, all of the hangers will be replaced. These repairs are costly. The pool has an annual budget of $24,000. Since the beginning of the city's fiscal year in October, $15,000 has already been spent.

In order to fund the pool and its rehabilitation, Blackfoot put two bond proposals on past ballots, most recently in November 2017. Both bonds received approval from over 61% from voters. The proposals failed because bonds need over two-thirds to pass.

The Mayor provided an overview of the city government. Blackfoot has between 100 and 120 employees. The number varies because the city employs seasonal workers during the Summer. The city budget is approximately 30 million dollars, of which 4.9 million comes from grants and 4.25 comes from taxes. Other revenues streams include moneys from the state and federal governments, fines and fees paid to the city for services like water, sewer and garbage removal.

Looking forward, the Mayor is planning to have every city department perform a zero-base budget analysis. This is a is a fiscal analysis tool not previously used in Blackfoot that can help to trim excess from the city's expenditures. At the Mayor's request, the city is also developing a formal plan for snow removal, based on service level and snowfall amount. The first draft of this plan should be done this week.

The Mayor is also putting together a steering committee of citizens to work on making an identity for Blackfoot. The intent of this effort is to clarify just what sort of place Blackfoot is and the image the Blackfoot want to have and project in the future.

The Mayor's closing topic was voter apathy. The November election only had a 26% voter turnout. The run-off election for the mayor's office had less than 22%. The Mayor wants this to improve. He plans to start with presentations to the students in the Blackfoot School District.