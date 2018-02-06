Mayor to make recommendations on the Blackfoot pool

Mayor Marc Carroll will make recommendations for the fate of Blackfoot's pool at the City Council meeting this evening, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The City and the Mayor have reviewed the engineering report that was completed last month on the condition of the pool. The new engineering study and report were performed by Keller Associates, which is the firm that did the comprehensive engineering study of the pool in 2016. The new report looked whether there were any new problems since 2016. The results are that there is no new significant deterioration in the pool's condition.

The results of the mold testing at the pool are also available and the results are negative: the facility does not have a mold problem.

The City has fixed several issues with the pool in January that could have posed a safety problem to patrons. The pool staff rebuilt the water filters and installed gratings over tripping hazards. The corroded hangers on the ceiling have also been replaced.

The current annual maintenance budget for the pool is $20,000. The repairs done since the fiscal year began in September have cost $13,100.

The mayor estimates that it will cost a further $60,000 to put the pool into a safe and good enough operable condition so it can be run with regular maintenance for the remainder of the fiscal year and possibly 2019. This amount does not include the $200,000 to replace the insulation, which is old and unsightly but currently safe and stable. It also does not cover the cost or resurfacing the floor nor installing splash pads.