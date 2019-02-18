Meet Jean Spanbauer

In a recent "You've Been Spotted" segment in the Morning News, we had a picture of a former Blackfoot resident, Mrs. Jean Spanbauer was recognized by her granddaughter Lindsey in a photo. Lindsey, too has a child, making Mrs. Spanbauer one happy great grandmother.

Mrs. Spanbauer now resides in the Green Valley area of Arizona, in a retirement community known as Quail Creek, where her and her husband moved to so that they could be closer to one of their four children. Mr. Spanbauer, fell ill prior to moving to Arizona, and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Jean, being his sole caretaker made the decision to be closer to family for when assistance was needed.

As a young couple, they married and resided in Blackfoot for 17 years, which then they uprooted to Pocatello for another 25 years to be close to family, where they spent as much time as they could with family making trips to Coeur d'Alene, Washington, and of course, Disney Land. Upon reaching the age of retirement, the dream was for them to travel, which sadly, only some travel was able to be made due to her husbands' ailment.