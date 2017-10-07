Melonie Smith found guilty

The jury in the Melonie Dawn Smith trial returned a verdict of guilty on both counts against her on Saturday at the Bingham County Courthouse.

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson announced on Saturday that the jury found Smith, 49, guilty of murder in the first degree for the killing of David Lee Davis, 30, and felony destruction of evidence for the concealment, destruction and alteration of the body of Davis and other related evidence.

The case was investigated and completed by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and the Blackfoot Police Department Joint Detectives' Unit.

"I am deeply gratified with (Saturday's) verdict and I hope that it provides some measure of solace to the victim's family in this matter and that Melonie Dawn Smith has been held accountable for the heinous murder of David Lee Davis," Colson stated. "I would like to thank all of the investigators, the staff of the Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and court personnel who devoted countless hours to this matter."

Smith will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, before Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson. She faces a minimum of 10 years to life for the first degree murder condition and up to five years for the destruction of evidence conviction.

