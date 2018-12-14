'Messiah' performed at Snake River on Friday

The Snake River Community Orchestra presents Handel's "Messiah" on Friday, Dec. 14. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Snake River High School Auditorium. Admission is free.

A free will offering will be accepted, however, orchestra director Linnea Hammond said: "We want people to enjoy the concert. There is a choir; the solos will be performed by vocalists with trained voices."

Soloists are Doug VanOrden, Jarett Williams, Porter Williams, Jennifer Stamper, Jacob Spjute, Sean McBride, Henry Harker, Samantha Parkinson, Tiniel Williams, Sherilynn Goodworth, Amanda Nelson, Diane Burt and Kiah Spjute.

The orchestra is under the direction of Hammond; the choir is under the direction of Sherilynn Goodworth.

The full story is in the print edition of the Morning News.