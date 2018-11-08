Methodist church gets bazaar

he Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is holding its Christmas bazaar on Saturday, November 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

As well as having holiday-themed items for sale, the church will also recap its annual pie and salad bar, open for the duration of the bazaar. A lunch of salad, pie and a drink is $10. Salad bar only and a beverage is $7.50 and pie only plus a beverage is $4.50.

The holiday bazaar will have a wide variety of goods for sale. This includes the sweet shop, which is an annual tradition. The sweet shop will be selling dried apples, fudge, bread, rolls, cookies, and homemade ice cream. Also for sale will be the well-known Reid-family-recipe homemade caramels.

A huge variety of pies will also be available for purchase.

