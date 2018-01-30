Methodists Spend Week Prepping Disaster Relief

A volunteer group from the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church spent last week in Salt Lake City assembling disaster relief supplies.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) is a non-profit humanitarian aid organization run by the United Methodist Church. UMCOR's mission is to alleviate human suffering in the wake of civil or natural disasters throughout the world. They distribute relief supplies when a community can not recover from a disaster on its own.

UMCOR has several relief supply depots, one of which is in Salt Lake City. The volunteer group traveled there after church last Sunday, Jan. 21. They paid their own way, renting a house owned by the United Methodist Church, sleeping on air mattresses, and sharing the house's bathrooms and kitchen. During the week, the Blackfoot volunteers spent their days assembling hygiene kits, one of the relief kit types that UMCOR distributes during disasters.

The church members assembled the individual kits and packed them in boxes. The boxes were then stacked on a pallet for shipping.

A completed pallet holds 28 boxes of relief kits. Every time a pallet was finished, the volunteers would say the pallet prayer:

"Most Gracious and Loving God, we come together to do your work: one item at a time, one kit at a time, one box at a time, one pallet at a time, to serve one person at a time, who is one from the multitude of your children in need across this world, amen."

The volunteers from the Blackfoot Methodist church included both current and former members of the congregation. The former church members used to live in the Blackfoot area. Dixie Jacky traveled from Meridian, Dick and Lenna Wood traveled from Wisconsin and Dick Kaiser traveled from California to participate in last week's volunteer effort.

"It's a great group of people who want to help others," said Barb Parris, the secretary at the church. "They pay their own way just to help others around the world."