Michelle Pratt severely injured in Utah accident

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FILLMORE, UTAH — Michelle Pratt, who has won state championships in both 4A Cross Country and multiple state championships in Track in the 800 and 1600 meter runs, was severely injured in fall off a cliff in south central Utah.

The accident occurred when an ATV that Pratt was riding, went over a 300 foot cliff on Monday.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.