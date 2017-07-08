Michelle Pratt showing improvement

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Michelle Pratt burst onto the scene at the 2015 Idaho State Track and Field Championships when she flew through the stretch to win the first of her three 800 meter run gold medals. She obviously had talent, but Pratt would show that she had the drive and determination to not let that first win at 'state' be her only one.

It was the drive and determination and hours of practice that led her back to the medal stand in 2016, where she not only defended her championship in the 800 meter run, but would add the 1600 meter run as well. Three gold medals in two season of running may have been enough for a lot of athletes, but not Pratt. She went right back to work prior to her senior year. Not that she had anything to prove, but because that is what championship athletes do.

