In what has become a tradition for the Snake River High School cross-country team, they began their first practice at the stroke of midnight on the first official day of the cross-county season.

The season officially began at midnight on Friday, August 10. The runners took to the Blackfoot greenbelt with flashlights in their first activity together as a team.Before they began their practice, they held a get-together at the home of their coach, Mike Kirkham, where they watched a video with highlights from the 2017 season.

When the video was over, Kirkham awarded jackets to the six students who joined the 300 mile club over the summer. One of them, Abi Disney, ran over 400 miles.

There rest of the 300 mile students were: Lincoln High, Lorenzo High, Cade Morgen, Justin Martin and Carson Miller. Miller was not present at Midnight Madness and will receive his jacket at a later date.

The only hitch in the evening was the inexplicable appearance of toilet paper draped over everyone's vehicles.