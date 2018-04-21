The Migrant Education and English Language Programs Celebrate

The Migrant Education and English Language Programs of the Blackfoot School District held a Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting combined with a celebration to honor the two programs' graduating seniors. The event was held Friday evening at the Sixth Grade Heritage School gym. Almost 70 students were honored from both Blackfoot and Independence High Schools with certificates of completion for graduating while part of one of these two programs.

"For the English Language Program, it doesn't matter what language they grew up with," said Kathy Lawhon, who works in the District's administration offices. "We've had kids who were Japanese, for example. Most of the students in these programs grew up speaking Spanish though in our school district, there are many who also grew up speaking Shoshone at home."

To make the event a welcome occasion for the students' families, the Spanish version of the feature-length animation Coco was shown.

In addition, as a courtesy to the seniors and their families, the two programs together hired a professional photographer. The graduating students were able to have a free graduation picture taken in a cap and gown. The photographer, Julissa Chaffin of Idaho Falls, also took pictures of families and friends, also at no cost for the attendees of the event.

"Some of these families don't have a tradition of life-event photos," said Joy Mickelsen, the District's Federal Programs Director. "Or the parents may not speak English well enough to negotiate getting photography, or they may not want to spend money on a sitting fee."

"Offering professional quality photography at no cost — we thought it would be a good incentive for the parents to attend the PAC meeting and for the families to attend the awards ceremony," Mickelsen added.

"I've taken several family photos and some friend groups too," said Chaffin. "Only four seniors so far, though." Chaffin made her comments around 7:30 p.m. when the event still had about an hour to go.

"It's Friday night and we're talking seniors in High School here," said Anna Navarro, who works with the students in the two programs. "Some of them are skipping. They're teenagers and probably have something else they want to do – but there are lots of families here."

The seats for the movie were full of families. The attendance was fluid with the first groups of people showing up around six, getting cake, candy and popcorn. Many took advantage of the photographer. Most stayed to watch the movie. Some left early, before 7:30 p.m., even as other families showed up.

Christina Alvarez who works with Migrant students and their families held PAC meeting activities and distributed a parent survey.

"Each of our graduating seniors," Alvarez said, "is an amazing achievement."

School Board Trustee Carlos Mercado was present. "This is a wonderful example of how Blackfoot's public schools succeed in reaching all of our students," he remarked, "even though we are one of the most diverse districts in the entire state."

The event was full of children, families, teachers and district staff. It was a bit noisy, full of the happy sound of children enjoying themselves and parents talking. Attendance was close to 200.