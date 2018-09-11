Miss Russet contest tonight

Seven young ladies are vying for the Miss Russet title at 7 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the Hillcrest High School auditorium in Ammon.

The Shelley students contending for this honor are KeeLeigh Mortensen, Kaitlyn Taylor, Hallie Sorenson, Celeste Davis, Becca Johnson, Makayla Millus and Kenzie Payne.

Katelyn Elizondo is the current Miss Russet who will give up her crown on Wednesday.

