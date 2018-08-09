Miss Shoshone-Bannock contestants have talent

The seven contestants for the position of Miss Shoshone-Bannock competition greet the audience and sign photographs in the receiving line after the talent contest portion of the competition.Miss Shoshone-Bannock contestants Kaitline Yellowhorse (left), DanaNeaman (Center), and Sequoia Pahvitse-Auck (right) sign photographs and greet well-wishers in the receiving line after the talent contest portion of the competition.This year's contestants in the Miss Shoshone-Bannock Contest: front row, left-to-right—Bree Baker, Kaitlin Yellowhorse, Anissa Pine; back row, left-to-right—Sequoia Pahviste-Auck, Dana Neaman, Natue Ariwite, Jennie Whitehorse.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Thursday, August 9, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Seven young women of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are vying for the title of Miss Shoshone-Bannock and the title and ceremonial regalia of queen for the next year.
The talent portion of the competition was held Wednesday evening at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. Dressed in their tribal regalia, the seven women gave demonstrations of their talents.
Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.

Category: