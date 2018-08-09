Miss Shoshone-Bannock contestants have talent
By:
Catie Clark
Thursday, August 9, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
Seven young women of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are vying for the title of Miss Shoshone-Bannock and the title and ceremonial regalia of queen for the next year.
The talent portion of the competition was held Wednesday evening at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. Dressed in their tribal regalia, the seven women gave demonstrations of their talents.
Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.
