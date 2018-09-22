More details about standoff in Firth on Friday

Additional information about the standoff that took place in Firth on Friday, Sept. 21, was released by Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland on Saturday.

The Bingham County Dispatch center received a call at 7:07 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2018, of a person driving down the roadway shooting a gun out the window. The reporting party followed the suspect's vehicle to 725 North 600 East in Firth. This residence is just south of A.W. Johnson Elementary. Three Bingham County Deputies responded to the residence in Firth. As they were calling people out of the house, Juan Santos-Quintero, age 22, shot Deputy Todd Howell. Howell was hit on the left side and the bullet penetrated his body armor. Howell was able to return fire along with two other Bingham County Deputies. The area was locked down and the Bonneville County Swat team and the STAR team were called out.