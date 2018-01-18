More than a dozen local companies represented at annual Ag Expo

The Eastern Idaho Ag Expo and Potato Conference at Idaho State University started on Jan. 16 and concludes Jan. 18. More than a dozen Blackfoot businesses exhibited at this year's event at the Ag Expo in Holt Arena or at the Potato Conference in the Pond Student Union.

Heavy agricultural equipment vendors at the Ag Expo included Blackfoot-based Spudnik and Milestone Equipment. Also present were John Deere of Moline, Illinois, and Lockwood Manufacturing of West Fargo, ND. Both have outlets in Blackfoot. All four businesses brought mammoth agricultural machines to display inside Holt Arena.

Valley Equipment and Irrigation had a booth at the Ag Expo as did the potato storage services firm Agri-Stor. Agri-Service had a large floor display. Next to the Agri-Service display was Reinke Irrigation, which is represented in Blackfoot by Irrigation Systems, Inc. on Hwy 26.

Read the entire article in the Jan. 18 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.