More than just a fire department

Calling the emergency services agency that is headquartered at 225 N. Ash Street the City of Blackfoot Fire Department hides a lot of what they do there.

The Blackfoot FD not only takes care of fire and emergency medical response for the city, it also covers most of Bingham County. It's territory extends into the southern part of Firth, and extending out to Taber, Riverside, Snake River, Pingree, Groveland, and Moreland.

