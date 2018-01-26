Moreland Native new senior vice president of health care system in Michigan

Beginning this month, Matthew E. Cox, CPA, became the senior vice president and chief financial officer of the Spectrum Health System, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Cox grew up in Moreland and is a graduate of Snake River High School.

Spectrum Health is one of the largest health care providers in the country. The company is a non-profit that provides inpatient and outpatient services throughout Michigan. Their facilities include a medical center, regional community hospitals and a children's hospital. Cox will lead the finance team and assume financial responsibilities for Spectrum Health and all its subsidiaries.

“Spectrum Health is a nationally-recognized organization that has achieved impressive growth and accomplishment in its first twenty years of existence,” said Cox. “I look forward to helping the organization continue its success in meeting financial challenges and leading health solutions in a very dynamic financial and regulatory environment.”

Before joining Spectrum, Cox was the senior vice president of finance operations at Banner Health in Phoenix, Arizona, providing oversight to 29 hospitals in six states. He has spent all of his career providing financial services to health care organizations across the country, in places including Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Oregon, and now Michigan. "One of the things that attracted me to Michigan and Spectrum Health was the opportunity to once again live in a small town."

Cox grew up on his parents' dairy farm out Lemhi Road and attended Moreland Elementary School. He graduated as a junior from Snake River High School in 1991.

"I have great memories of growing up in the Blackfoot area," Cox said.

His parents closed their farm and moved away from Moreland when Cox was in college. He attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City where he received a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA.

Cox likes to spend his time with his family when he isn't working. He has two children still in high school and one currently serving an LDS mission in Mexico.