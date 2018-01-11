Moreland native new Washington Federal division manager

Bret Belnap has been promoted as Eastern Idaho Division Manager at Washington Federal. Belnap will be responsible for managing all branches in south central and eastern Idaho, including those in Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello, Rexburg, Ketchum, Hailey, Jerome, Gooding and Salmon.

Belnap most recently served as the branch manager of the bank’s Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding locations. His previous banking experience includes positions at Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Moreland currently lives and works in Twin Falls, but grew up in Moreland. He graduated from Snake River High School in 1981. His family has deep roots in the area as Belnap's grandfather was one of the original settlers in Moreland and he still has family living in southeast Idaho. His father worked as a barber at Miles Barber Shop in downtown Blackfoot for 25 years.

Belnap attended the former Ricks College in Rexburg. His is active in his community and is a member of the Twin Falls, Gooding and Jerome Chambers of Commerce. He also a council commissioner for the Boy Scouts and a board member for Junior Achievement of Idaho.

Belnap is enthusiastic about his employer. "Washington Federal just treats its people so well," he said. As an example, he remarked that the bank gave "all qualified employees" a 5 percent raise at the beginning of the year because the new federal corporate tax break.

Washington Federal has 237 branches in eight western states, providing both personal and commercial banking services. About his promotion, Belnap said, "I am excited about this opportunity and believe that Washington Federal is well positioned in south central and eastern Idaho to help business owners and homeowners achieve their goals."