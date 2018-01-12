Mountain View School pursues geographic bee

The National Geographic Bee is now in its thirtieth year. Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot has been a regular participant in the bee ever since it started.

There are four levels to the geographic bee. The first is a school-wide competition. Students in grades 4 through 8 are eligible to participate. The winner for each participating school advances to the second level, which involves taking an written qualifying test. The test is submitted to the National Geographic Society.

Based on the test results, the society chooses the participants for the third level of the competition. The third level is the state-wide geographic bee for Idaho, held every year on the campus of BYU-IDaho in Rexburg.

The two students who perform best in the state competition will be invited to the fourth level, the national geographic bee held at the headquarters of the National Geographic in Washington, D.C. in May.

Local schools have until February 2 to hold their school-wide competition. Mountain View will once again attempt to send another student to the geographic bee this year. The school has had great success in the past, sending students to the state-level bee in 2014 and 2015 and to the national competition in 2005 and 1992.