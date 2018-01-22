Mountain View students contract impetigo

Two students at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot have been confirmed to have impetigo, a contagious staph infection of the skin. "We don't know if they got it at school or if they contracted it over the weekend," said principal Wes Jensen, "but we are taking every precaution."

Jensen said the school contacted Southeastern Idaho Public Health this morning to inform them of the situation and to ask for advice, which they are following.

The school also issued parents an advisory email this afternoon about the two students with impetigo: "Parents, we want to make you ware that we have had a few confirmed cases of impetigo at Mountain View Middle School. We are taking precautions necessary to stop the spread of this skin condition, as well as other illness prevalent at this time of year, by disinfecting desks and areas frequented by our students and staff. Please know that the health and safety of our students is our top priority. Should you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the school. Thank you."

Parents have expressed concern with the situation. One Mountain View parent shared a text she received from another parent with the Morning News: "I’m still having my daughter stay home. She has perfect attendance. They even cancelled wrestling practice because of this plus they were having the kids wash the desk — not the janitor, the kids. I’m really frustrated."

Jensen said that the teachers at the school have been asked to take extra steps to disinfect their classrooms and the custodial staff is also carrying out extra sanitization throughout the school. "We want to make sure the school environment is safe," Jensen remarked with evening. "We're watching and seeing how things go."

Impetigo is a common and highly contagious skin infection that mainly affects infants and children. Impetigo usually appears as red sores on the face, especially around a child's nose and mouth, and on hands and feet. The sores burst and develop honey-colored crusts. The common course of treatment is with antibiotics. It is important to keep a child with impetigo home from school and to consult a doctor.