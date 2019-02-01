Mr. Kay's Salon

Among other inspiring stories, Wixom explained that despite a high school teacher saying he "wasn't college material," Margaret Barr encouraged him to attend school. Consequently, he started night school, received corporate training and earned his secondary education degree.

Kay Wixom explained that he's done hair for several women who lived into their hundreds. And after interviewing Ruth Ray, Margaret Barr and Lois Bates, the three stated that many people have been seeing Kay for decades.