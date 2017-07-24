Mud Bog slated for Saturday in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT - A one of a kind event is slated to unveil itself in Blackfoot on Saturday, July 29. It is called a Mud Bog, and while popular in the southern part of the United States, it is only recently beginning to catch on in Idaho.

A car dealership held a Mud Bog about a month ago, but it was restricted to a smaller venue than the one that will be presented in Blackfoot.

Blackfoot's event, with a detailed mud course designed for mud trucks and side by side racing will be open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and is scheduled to last until 10 p.m..

There will be time trials for the entered trucks and then trucks will be matched up by times to race side by side until a winner is determined. The catch may be the course itself as it has a number of obstacles in the course that must be negotiated successfully to win the prize money offered.

