Mud Bog trucks and drivers arriving from all over

BLACKFOOT - They once said 'If you build it, they will come' and nothing could be truer than what is happening in Blackfoot this weekend with the Mud Bog 2017. There are trucks and drivers already in the Blackfoot area from Arizona, Wyoming and Florida and more are expected to arrive within the next 24 hours from Texas, Oregon, Washington, South Dakota and Utah, not to mention the local trucks and drivers that await the travelers.

Some of the drivers and trucks are coming in just for the excitement of being with something new, others for the challenge of winning the prize money that is being offered and even more to try and beat a driver from their part of the world that they have never beat before. All are good reasons for making the trek from their home base to the Blackfoot area for a mud bog.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.