Music & Families is moving

Music and Families is moving to a new location at 310 N. Meridian, Suite C1, in Blackfoot. It is located in the strip mall near Cal Ranch.

"It's a good size for us," owner Larene Frei said. "It's what we need."

On Friday, Feb. 2, sheet music and other music supplies are on sale. The store will be closed Saturday, Feb. 3, to complete the move to the new location.

Music and Families offers music lessons and music, including method books as well as strings and reeds. They also do repairs on band and orchestra instruments.

"It's turning into a learning center," Frei said.

Frei teaches violin, mandolin, voice and piano as well as classes for kids ages 4-6. They sing songs and play the piano.

Rebecca Battle teaches guitar and Dave Matlock teaches trombone and trumpet.

Store hours are: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 1-6 p.m. Friday hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Sunday, the store is closed.