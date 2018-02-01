MVMS puts on a villainous show at BPAC Friday

The Mountain View Middle School students of drama teacher Sarah Condon are presenting a comedic western melodrama on Friday evening. The play is "Wagon Wheels a-Rollin." It will be performed at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher Avenue, at 7 p.m.

Wagon Wheels a-Rollin was written by playwright Tim Kelly in 1992. Kelly (1937-98) wrote more than three hundred plays during his lifetime.

He also wrote for television. His works were performed worldwide during his lifetime, including on Broadway and London's West End. He was made a member of the College of Fellows of the American Theatre in 1995.

