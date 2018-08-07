'My Fair Lady' opens Friday at BPAC

The play, "My Fair Lady," opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC), 870 S. Fisher St. in Blackfoot. The play continues nightly through Saturday, Aug. 18, except Sunday.

This is Southeast Idaho's Premier Regional Production.

All seats are $10. Tickets also can be purchased at the door or from any cast member or by visiting blackfootpac.com.

"This is probably the most experienced cast I've worked with," said Director Sharon Hoge. "About 40 are in the cast." Playing leading roles in the Blackfoot production are:

—Jana McBride as Eliza Doolittle

—Michael Farnes as Prof. Henry Higgins

—Scott Farnes as Col. Pickering

—John Grayson as Alfred P. Doolittle

—Tiniel Williams as Mrs. Pierce

Sharon Hoge is the director; Amy Moser is the assistant director.

To read the full story, see it in the Wednesday, Aug. 8, edition of the Morning News.