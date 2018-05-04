National Day of Prayer observed in Blackfoot

Friends and neighbors gathered at Courthouse Square to pray for national, state and local leaders as well as police, first responders, youth and that the glory of God would go out across the world on Thursday, the National Day of Prayer. Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll read his proclamation recognizing the National Day of Prayer. The proclamation recognized that in 1789, President George Washington proclaimed a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, calling up Americans to 'Unite in most humble offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations.' In 1988, the Congress called on the President to issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a 'National Day of Prayer.'