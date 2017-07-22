National High School Rodeo winding down

GILLETTE, Wyoming - The cowboys and cowgirls representing Idaho at the National High School Rodeo Finals continue to shine as the Rodeo heads to the short go on Saturday night and the crowning of the National Champions.

Led by the duo of Cassidee Wood of Rexburg and Zayle Davis of Blackfoot and Shelley High School, the girls team is holding onto the fourth position in the standings and while the boys have slipped a couple of spots to sixth position, their strongest competitors have yet to finish their second go-rounds and have a chance to add additional points to the team standings.

Overall, the combined standings have Idaho in the fifth position for a very strong potential finish.

