New area code to debut in August

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Starting Aug. 5, Idaho residents will need to dial 10-digit phone numbers even when making local calls within the state.

The change comes ahead of Idaho getting a second area code. Idaho phone numbers have just had a 208 area code, but starting Sept. 5, new phone numbers could be assigned Idaho’s new area code, 986.

Some people received a text message on their cellphones recently reminding them of the change. That message came from carriers who were required to inform their customers of the change, said Matt Evans, spokesman for the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

“One of the milestones they needed to hit was to make a second pass of informing their customers that this was going to take place,” Evans said.

Another reminder is expected to go out at the end of the month, he said.

The new 10-digit dialing can also affect things like medical alert devices and security systems. It’s important for people to call their providers to make sure the devices are updated, Evans said.

Residents may also need to reprogram their contact lists in their phones and add area codes.

The change does not affect dialing 911.

There is still a supply of 208 area codes in smaller communities, so new phone numbers in those areas may not get the new area code until later compared to more populated areas, Evans said.

The new area code is needed, because the state is running out of numbers with the 208 area code. All existing phone numbers with 208 area codes will not need to change. The new area code will be assigned to new phone numbers.