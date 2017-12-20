New crosswalk lights installed; to be activated soon

Employees of the City of Blackfoot Street Department have worked the past couple months to set up the High Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) pedestrian crossing Hwy. 91 at Walker and Pacific Streets in Blackfoot.

Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis said, "We applied for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). This is a one-time safety grant."

"We needed to get an "encroachment permit" from the ITD before the HAWK system could be installed," Richard Mangum, Director of Public Works in Blackfoot, said. "encroachment permit" was necessary because we are encroaching on the state's right-of-way."

With the HAWK system, drivers will be aware of pedestrians crossing at the Walker and Pacific intersections across Hwy. 91. Pedestrians will be able to turn on a rapid flashing beacon that turns from yellow to red that will alert drivers.

