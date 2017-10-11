New director at Bingham Crisis Center

Scott Smith is the new Executive Director of the Bingham Crisis Center.

Raised in Blackfoot, Smith is glad to return home. He was hired in September to fill this position; former Executive Director Dixie Chapman has resigned; she will continue mentoring Smith for another couple months.

"I'm very excited for this position because it is a better way to stay in the community I love and to give back to that community," he said.

Smith is a native of Blackfoot.

