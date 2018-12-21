New interim principal at Shelley High School

Burke Davis has been named the Interim Principal of Shelley High School (SHS). Previously, Davis was the Assistant Principal at SHS.

"My plan is to finish out the school year by keeping the ship going in the same direction; stay the course," he said. "Eric (Lords, the former principal) did some great things around here. We're not going to change direction."

Lords resigned from the position of SHS principal last Friday, Dec. 14, for personal reasons. He has been the SHS principal for the past two-and-one-half years.

"He has done an excellent in the time he has been here," Superintendent Bryan Jolley said.

Cortney Markham, who is presently a teacher at Hobbs Middle School, will be the next Assistant Principal at the high school to help Davis.

