New pumper truck delivered to Blackfoot

A brand new pumper truck, built to the specifications and needs of the Blackfoot Fire Department, was delivered to the fire department on Wednesday. The truck was ordered in 2017.

"It will take a week to prepare the new pumper before it can be put into service," Blackfoot Fire Department Lt. David Lewis said. "We need to find where all the tools fit and put in mounting brackets to mount them." "The pumper is 33 feet, 9 inches in length, weighs 21 tons and is nine feet-10 inches in height," he said. "It will hold 1,000 gallons of water and can pump 1,250 gallons per minute. Everyone can face forward in the cab and there is enough room in it that multiple people can have their breathers on and be ready to go."