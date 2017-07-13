New sign at Blackfoot Fire Station

On Thursday, a new sign was placed in front of the Blackfoot Fire Department at 225 N. Ash. Fire fighter/EMT Scott Tweedy designed the sign. The fire department donated an old hose; the city street department made the sign and the city water department donated an old hydrant. Horrocks Ready Mix put in the cement. "It was just time to have a new sign," Tweedy said. "The old sign was from the Teton flood."