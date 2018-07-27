NFL preseason camps open, games start Thursday

With preseason camps opening this week and the first preseaon game set for Thursday, August 2, (the annual Hall of Fame game), those who love the NFL are just about set to start another season of hits, licks, touchdowns, fumbles and of course the wide open passing game of the NFL is just around the corner. If anyone thinks the Patriots won't be contenders just remember that they have won their division for ten straight years and of course both Head Coach Bill Belichek will be back with quarterback Tom Brady calling signals behind center. Nothing ever seems to change in New England. NFC champion Philadelphia returns almost everybody and if anything, may have improved. To see how the experts have picked the AFC games, please tune in to the Morning News.

