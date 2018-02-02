No charges filed against Pocatello officers

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson announced on Friday that no criminal charges will be filed against any law enforcement officers for the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of Laurence McClellan in Pocatello on Dec. 22, 2017.

"I have concluded that the shooting was a justified use of deadly force necessitated by the threat Laurence McClellan posed to a Bannock County Deputy and a Pocatello Police Officer and the public," Colson said.

On Dec. 22, 2017, at 1540 Horner Drive in Pocatello, Laurence McClellan, 62, of Pocatello, was fatally wounded in an officer-involved shooting.

Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Herzog requested the assistance of the Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson to evaluate the incident to decide whether criminal charges were warranted. This request was due to the fact that Bannock County Deputies were involved in the circumstances described below. Pursuant to that request, the Bingham County Prosecutor' Office received a detailed report of the incident from the Bingham County/City of Blackfoot Joint Detective Division, assigned to the investigation.

The Bingham County/City of Blackfoot Joint Detective Division compiled a lengthy and thorough report, together with multiple discs of photos and audio recordings.

To read the full article, see it in the Saturday, Feb. 3, edition of the Morning News.