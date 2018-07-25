North Bingham County Historical Park celebrates Pioneer Day

In commemoration of Pioneer Day, hundreds attended the celebration at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley on Tuesday, July 24.

Pioneer Day is a celebration of the arrival of Brigham Young's company in the Salt Lake Valley in Utah in 1847. There was a lot to do. Many volunteers were on hand to explain a sheep wagon, plant a garden, pan gold or help tie a quilt.

Stations showcased a variety of skills including spinning and weaving; rag curlers; a telegraph station; herbal medicines; pioneer quilting; pioneer singing; pioneer dancing; pioneer dolls; and pioneer buttons. There were animals to visit, wagon rides to experience and stories to hear.

To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, July 26, edition of the Morning News.