North Bingham County Historical Park celebrates Pioneer Day

Jasen Blakeley and Linda Butler tie a quilt during the Pioneer Day celebration on Tuesday at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley. Western poetry reader Butch Lish stands with his wife, Mavis, and their cutting quarter horse, Keta Man Badger during the Pioneer Day celebration on Tuesday at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley. Liz Clark, historical guide at the North Bingham County Historical Park, shows the number of petticoats worn by pioneers during the Pioneer Day celebration on Tuesday at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley. It's good. Brother and sisters enjoyed the corn that was served during the Pioneer Day celebration on Tuesday at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley. From left are Auree Clayson, 6, and her sister, Bostyn, 1, and brother, Briggs, 3. Taylor Reynolds, 10, plays with pioneer dolls during the Pioneer Day celebration on Tuesday at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Shelley, ID

In commemoration of Pioneer Day, hundreds attended the celebration at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley on Tuesday, July 24.
Pioneer Day is a celebration of the arrival of Brigham Young's company in the Salt Lake Valley in Utah in 1847. There was a lot to do. Many volunteers were on hand to explain a sheep wagon, plant a garden, pan gold or help tie a quilt.
Stations showcased a variety of skills including spinning and weaving; rag curlers; a telegraph station; herbal medicines; pioneer quilting; pioneer singing; pioneer dancing; pioneer dolls; and pioneer buttons. There were animals to visit, wagon rides to experience and stories to hear.
To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, July 26, edition of the Morning News.

Category: