October-fest: A month worth of exciting events

BLACKFOOT — With Halloween, the election and several business events coming up, October is filled with things to do. Here are some of the highlights:

Officer's Appreciation Luncheon

First responders will be honored at the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Officer's Appreciation Luncheon from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Premier Technology. Lunch will be catered by Snake River Travel Plaza.

Free Developmental Screening

A free developmental screening clinic for children, ages birth to 3-years-old, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, in the Child Development Center, 701 E. Alice in Blackfoot.

The Idaho Infant Toddler Program will conduct the screening. Children will be screened for vision, physical coordination, self-help, social skills, learning, hearing and speech/language. For an appointment, call (208) 904-0861.

Chili Feed

The Bingham Crisis Center will benefit from a chili feed and live auction to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 at Jason Lee Memorial Methodist Church at 168 S. University in Blackfoot. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family.

Ribbon Cuttings

RISE Fitness will have a ribbon-cutting at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 at 1250 W. Bridge St. They will offer lunch and tours for all in attendance. Then, the grand opening will be on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free group fitness classes, equipment demonstrations, hydro-massage, contests, prizes and more.

REMAX will have an open house/ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 3:30-7 p.m. at 710 W. Judicial in Blackfoot. After the ribbon is cut, you can stay for food, fun and tour the newly renovated offices.

Western Edge Salon will have a ribbon-cutting event from 12-1 p.m. at 61 N. Broadway. Tour Blackfoot's newest salon and meet the staff.

Read the entire article in the Oct. 11 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News