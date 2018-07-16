Open house to honor Borrowman on Thursday

A no-host open house to honor 100-year-old Geneva (Jensen) Borrowman will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at Tommy Vaughn's Grill, 850 Jensen Grove Dr. in Blackfoot. All friends and former students are welcome to attend.

Growing up in the Roaring 20s and the Great Depression, despite falling on hard times, she and her family overcame and in the 1930s, Borrowman attended college where she discovered her life's passion: teaching. From 1950 to 1961, Borrowman taught in Blackfoot at Central Elementary School, in the building that is now used for the school district's administration offices. From 1961-62, she taught first and second grades at the South Gate Elementary School (now Stoddard Elementary) in Blackfoot.

