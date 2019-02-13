Organ donors save lives

By BROOKE ODERMOTT

reporter@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Organ donation affects numerous individuals, and can lead to years of waiting for transplant patients to receive a viable organ. On February 14, alongside Valentine's day, the country observes National Donor day. This observance is used to raise awareness of the benefits of organ, eye, and tissue donations. However, there is a low amount of those who are registered as donors, which lessens the amount of viable organs for those waiting on a transplant.