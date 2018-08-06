Over 2,100 people enjoy free A&W root beer floats on Monday

National Root Beer Float Day is celebrated on Aug. 6 in every A&W restaurant in the nation. Free root beer floats are given to everyone who requests one. In Blackfoot, the A&W Restaurant served 2,150 floats on Monday. 'That is 20 percent more than we served last year,' owner Jace Katseanses said. National Root Beer Float Day keeps growing. It's a fun way to say thank you to our customers for supporting us.' People could also donate to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) should they so desire. The root beer floats were free.