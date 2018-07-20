Panther Varsity Football Camp concludes with scrimmage

Eight teams gathered to scrimmage each other as the annual Snake River Panthers Varsity Football Camp came to a close. The eight teams all took turns working against each other, first on offense and then on defense.

At times, as you might expect, the defenses seemed miles ahead of the offenses, and just like that, the offense would rip off a big gainer that would go for a score.

It is important to keep in mind that the opening day of high school football in this area is still almost seven weeks away and the teams are nowhere close to where they will be on opening night. The teams still have to go through the dreaded two a day workouts when fall practices open around Southeastern Idaho on August 6, with most teams opening play on August 24 or 25.

