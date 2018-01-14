Panthers add Wilcats to list of victims

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers avoid talk of an undefeated season. They quickly change the subject when the topic is brought up, but their play lets you know that they have thought and talked about it, probably more times than they would like to admit. On Saturday, the Panthers took another step towards their ultimate goal of a state championship and did so in a very workmanlike manner, finishing off their third opponent in as many games during the week.

Filer was the victim this time around, an opponent that Coach Bob Coombs had labelled as 'very dangerous' because they shoot the ball so well. Filer found out something else during the game, Snake River plays a different kind of defense, one that can be as demoralizing as anything you may have seen and can lock down a team so tightly, that it doesn't matter how well you can shoot. There are just times when you just can't get a shot off against them. The end result was another mark in the win column for the Panthers, moving their record to 13-0 following their win over Filer by a final score of 54-35.

